As the cold season approaches, students in schools and colleges are eagerly waiting for winter vacation, an exciting time to relax and celebrate the time in good company.

Amid the contrasting reports on social media, the provincial administration of Sindh has revealed the schedule for winter vacations for public and private schools.

The education department spokesperson announced that winter vacation will be held as per the previous schedule, starting from December 21 to December 31.

The provincial administration announced this following a discussion of the lower committee of the provincial steering committee, which was spearheaded by the Sindh interim education minister.

Besides the winter vacation, officials also shed light on dates for the commencement of academic years and other academic activities.

Pakistan’s weather in month of December, and January remains cold and the temperature significantly decreases.

As per the new academic schedule, the new academic year for schools will start on April 15, 2024, whereas colleges will commence their academic activities from August 1 2024.

Matric 2024 exams will be held in the first week of May, and intermediate exams are slated for the last week of May.