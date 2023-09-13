After a lot of speculations, rumors, and alleged leaks, smartphone giant Apple has finally unveiled the iPhone 15 lineup and a lot of the high-end devices have been changed.

People across the globe are excited to get their hands on new Apple devices as iPhone 15 devices are literally more versatile, strongest, and faster than their predecessors. From USB-C port to titanium body, and A17 Pro chip, to redesigned GPU, the new devices from leading mobile phone company will change the user’s experience.

iPhone 15 features

iPhone 15 is coming with a 6.1-inch display with Super Retina XDR OLED tech that offers a resolution of 2556×1179 pixels. Pro has a 6.1-inch screen, and the Pro Max has a 6.7-inch display.

Engineered with an A17 Pro chip, the iPhone 15 offers no-glitch performance. As a classic Lightning port with a universal USB-C port, the Pro models are the first devices with 10Gbps transfer speeds that will help you share pictures and videos instantly.

In a major design change, the Action Button has been added that replaces to manage accessibility features, camera, flashlight, and more.

Top-of-the-line Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max come with top-notch cameras including a 48-megapixel shooter that aced taking clicks in low-light. Users are able to shoot at multiple focal lengths within the main camera, besides getting 5x optical zoom.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro captures spatial video, the option for 3D content.

iPhone 15 Price

iPhone 15 starts at $799, and 15 Plus at $899 for 128GB models. Pro models start at $999 for the Pro and $1199 for the Pro Max

iPhone 15 is $799 for 128GB while 256GB version costs $1099

iPhone 15 Plus costs $899 for 128GB, and $999 for 256GB, top of line 512GB version costs $1199

iPhone 15 Pro: $999 for 128GB, $1099 for 256GB, $1299 for 512GB, and $1499 for 1TB model

iPhone 15 Pro Max: $1199 for 256GB $1399 for 512GB, $1599 for 1TB model

iPhone 15 Price in Pakistan