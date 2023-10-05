ISLAMABAD – Chinese Ambassador Mr. Jiang Zaidong called on Pakistani Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar at Finance Division on Thursday.

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar felicitates Mr. Jiang Zaidong on his appointment as Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Pakistan, and appreciates the enduring, robust, and time-tested friendly relations between iron friends.

Finance Minister expressed Islamabad’s unwavering commitment to strengthening these ties further. She also expressed gratitude for China’s invaluable support and assistance to Pakistan in various sectors.

Dr. Akhtar underlined the importance of these reforms in the revitalization of the national economy, outlined the government’s resolve towards economic reforms, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s determination to successfully complete the IMF Programme, demonstrating the government’s commitment to sound economic governance.

The ambassador praised the efforts of government towards the economic reforms and the revival of the economy. The Chinese Ambassador assured the continuation of the Chinese support to Pakistan. The meeting also reviewed and discussed the progress of projects under CPEC and highlighted its strategic significance in the context of regional connectivity and economic development.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to further strengthen the multifaceted partnership between Pakistan and China in order to enhance economic prosperity and foster development.