TEL AVIV – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Israel on Friday to urge Israeli government not to kill civilians during their attacks on Gaza as Israeli massacre and war crimes continue unabated in the enclave.

US top diplomat arrived in Israel as the world is calling upon the international community to stop brutal Israeli aggression, and provide international protection for Palestine people.

Blinken first landed in Israel soon after war started and is likely to press Netanyahu-led government more forcefully to ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where half population has been displaced by the attacks of Israeli defense forces.

The senior US official is expected to start second round of diplomacy amid growing anger in Islamic world.

Washington offered strong military support to Israel in its effort to respond to Hamas assault, but on the other hand urge authorities to review attacks as death in Gaza crossed 9,000.

Israeli forces placed a siege on Gaza Strip, as government declared war for military steps to retaliate against the Palestine militant group after the massive assault. Despite the tall claims from both sides, Israel claimed hitting major targets in Gaza to prevent more attacks.