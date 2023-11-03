KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continued upward momentum in line with the international market trend.

On Friday, the gold rates saw an increase of Rs1,100 in the local market.

Data shared by the jewelers association suggest that the price of 24 karat gold soared by Rs1,100 to settle and the new price stands at Rs214,400 per tola.

Meanwhile, the rate of 10 grams of the bullion saw a surge of Rs943, and the new rate settled at Rs183,813.

In the international market, precious metal struggled for momentum in the early hours, but later jumped to $1987 with an increase of $3.