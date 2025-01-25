PTI challenges 26th Constitutional Amendment in Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday challenged the 26th Constitutional Amendment in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The PTI filed the petition and submitted that the 26th Constitutional Amendment is against the spirit of the Constitution.

The party’s legal team asked top court to halt the Judicial Commission from making judicial appointments until a decision on the constitutional amendment is reached.

The plea stated that the 26th Constitutional Amendment should be declared void.

The PTI further asked the court to invalidate all measures taken under the amendment, arguing that the Parliament could not alter the basic structure of the Constitution.

PTI contended that the judicial independence is a fundamental part of the Constitution and that no amendment could be made against it. The party argued that the amendment violated the constitutional principle of separation of powers.

The Supreme Court made special arrangements for hearings related to the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

A statement issued by the Supreme Court spokesperson confirmed that a larger bench will hear cases related to the amendment on January 27. To facilitate the parties and ensure smooth court proceedings, enhanced security measures have been implemented at the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated in a media briefing that only Parliament has the authority to repeal the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

“If any institution other than Parliament repeals this amendment, no one will accept it,” Bilawal asserted.

Separately, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Deputy Amir Liaqat Baloch also emphasized that only Parliament could repeal the 26th Constitutional Amendment and that judicial independence would be restored.