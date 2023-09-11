ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is likely to face another constitutional crisis as President Arif Alvi is likely to announce the date of the general elections soon.

Sources familiar with the development claimed that President Alvi will make the announcement as he met caretaker Law Minister Ahmed Irfan Aslam, and the two discussed poll dates and other constitutional matter.

It was reported that the Law Minister, attorney general, and the president’s staff advised Mr Alvi against announcing the election date as it could create another legal and political crisis. Senior officials also told Mr Alvi that the Election Commission of Pakistan holds the authority to announce election dates.

The supreme commander of armed forces was apprised that the announcement could create economic uncertainty, and that’s at a time when a country of over 240 million is battling economic hardships.

The president holds the power to announce poll dates under Article 48 of the constitution. However, the outgoing government made changes in the Election Act, shifting the power to the top electoral authority alone.

Earlier this month, the President invited Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja for consultations over polls. However, CEC curtly replied that since the assemblies had been dissolved before their tenure expired, the right to announce the date lay exclusively with the commission.