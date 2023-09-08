ISLAMABAD – The five-year constitutional term of President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, is set to complete today (September 8) amid reports that he will continue to serve at the position.

Reports claimed that Mr Alvi would not relinquish the charge and continue to serve until the appointment of new president.

In a meeting held last week, the president had reportedly agreed to remain in office until his replaced. It all comes amid uncertainty about next general elections.

There are also reports that the president could announce a date for elections. He had last month sent a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, inviting him to an urgent meeting on election date.

In his letter to the CEC, a copy of which is available with Pakistan Observer, President Alvi said the National Assembly was dissolved on the advice of the Prime Minister by the President on 09.08.2023.

Whereas by virtue of Article 48 (5) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President is obliged to appoint a date not later than ninety days from the date of dissolution for the holding of the General Election of Assembly, it further added.

Citing the circumstances, President said in view, the Chief Election Commissioner is invited for a meeting with the President today or tomorrow to fix an appropriate date.

However, the CEC refused to meet the president. In his reply to the president’s letter, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) chief said after latest amendments made to the Election Act in June earlier this year it was the prerogative of the electoral body to give date or dates for elections in the country.

He said the new law did not bind him to hold consultation with the president to decide on a date for the elections.