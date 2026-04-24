Anne Hathaway graciously accepts Holy Quran from fan at premiere

LONDON – A video of Hollywood actor Anne Hathaway receiving a copy of the Holy Quran from a fan has gone viral on social media.

The actor received the gift during the London premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2, where a large crowd gathered to meet her.

The viral clips show Hathaway warmly interacting with fans, posing for photographs and signing autographs. During the interaction, a fan presented her with a copy of the Holy Quran, which she accepted politely and thanked him for the gesture.

This is the moment Anne Hathaway was given a Quran by a fan while attending the European premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in London.

Footage of the actress went viral after she used the phrase ‘inshallah’ in a recent interview.

This is the moment Anne Hathaway was given a Quran by a fan while attending the European premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in London. Footage of the actress went viral after she used the phrase ‘inshallah’ in a recent interview. pic.twitter.com/Qf4Ytxppen — The National (@TheNationalNews) April 23, 2026

The fan told the actor that he had previously heard her say “Insha’Allah” in an interview, which inspired him to gift her the Holy Quran upon meeting her.

Hathaway later took a photo with the fan.

In an earlier interview, the actor had used the phrase “Insha’Allah” while discussing her future, saying that people should not fear ageing but instead hope for a long and healthy life.