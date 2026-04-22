The Boys Season 5 trailer teases major clash between Butcher and Hughie

The upcoming episode of The Boys Season 5 is set to feature a major turning point in the relationship between Billy Butcher and Hughie Campbell, according to a newly released trailer.

The preview suggests rising tensions within the group as trust between Butcher and Hughie begins to deteriorate following recent events in Episode 3. Hughie, who has consistently supported Butcher throughout increasingly dangerous missions, now appears to be questioning his leadership and decisions.

The footage also hints at growing concerns over Butcher’s extreme methods in his mission against Homelander. His increasingly aggressive approach and willingness to make difficult sacrifices appear to be creating a divide within the team.

In one of the key moments shown in the trailer, Hughie is seen confronting Butcher directly, fueling speculation that the long-standing mentor-like relationship between the two may be reaching a breaking point.

First teaser for Episode 4 of ‘THE BOYS’ Season 5. pic.twitter.com/MUTbCmOi4J — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 20, 2026

The teaser further indicates escalating chaos surrounding Homelander’s control, as internal conflicts within the Seven intensify and overall instability grows in the storyline.

Some viewers also believe the conflict may involve the supe-killing virus, a critical element in the series. While Hughie may oppose its uncontrolled use, Butcher could see it as a necessary measure in the fight against supes.

As the final season of the hit series progresses, stakes continue to rise for all characters, with each decision carrying significant consequences. Episode 4 is scheduled for release on April 22, 2026, and is expected to deliver one of the most intense confrontations between Butcher and Hughie so far.