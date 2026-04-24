Islamabad man arrested for comparing Tarnol railway crossing to Strait of Hormuz

ISLAMABAD – A local resident has been arrested in the federal capital after posting a comparison of the Tarnol railway crossing to a major international strategic waterway, Strait of Hormuz, on social media.

According to police, the resident, identified as Khurram Nazir, shared a post highlighting the frequent closures of the Tarnol railway gate and likened the resulting traffic disruption to the global tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.

The police registered a case against Nazir at Tarnol Police Station, including three separate sections under the law. Authorities took immediate action to detain him following the registration of the case.

The incident comes amid heightened global sensitivity regarding the Strait of Hormuz, which has become a focal point in the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel. The disruption of this critical waterway has also impacted fuel supplies in Pakistan.

Police have confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.