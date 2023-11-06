KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed a negative trend on the first day of the week, in the wake of a drop in rates in the international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA) shows that precious metal plunged by Rs400, and the new price stands at Rs214,200 per tola.

Meanwhile, the rate of 10-gram gold dropped to Rs183,642 after moving down by Rs343.

Last week, gold prices saw marginal gains and prices hovered at Rs214,600 per tola.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable in Pakistan at Rs2,580 per tola.

In the international market, bullion moved down to $2,003, after a loss of $9.