ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rainfall of varying intensities with snowfall over mountains for upper parts of Pakistan during the week.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is affecting western parts of Pakistan and is likely to grip upper parts on November 8.

It will persist in northern areas till November 10 afternoon.

Under the influence of this weather system, light to moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Quetta, Kharan, Harnai, Chaman, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah, Qillah Saif Ullah, Loralai, Pishin, Zhob, Musa Khel, Sibbi, Mastung, Kalat, Noshki and Chaghi on November 6 (evening/night) & November 7.

Light rain-thunderstorm is also expected in Dera Ismail Khan, Dera Ghazi khan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Islamabad and Pothohar region on November 7 (evening/night).

Light to moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm with hailstorm at isolated places is also expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Kohat, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sheikhupura and Hafizabad on November 8 (evening/night) November 9.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the high mountains is expected in Kashmir, (Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar) from November 8 (evening/night) to November 10 (afternoon).

Fog/smog is likely to develop in patches in plains of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in coming days, especially late night and early morning hours.

Impacts and Advises:

Day temperatures are likely to drop by 02 to 03 degrees Celsius during the spell.

Farmers of barani areas are advised to manage their crops activities accordingly.

Tourists and travelers visiting northern areas are advised to remain cautious during the period.