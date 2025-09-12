American Lyceum among 63 businesses sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 63 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different housing schemes on Friday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 18 buildings in Wapda Town and 45 in the Architect Society during operations against illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include American Lyceum International School, Al-Hamad Clinic, salon, grocery stores, food points, workshops, estate offices, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner II, Azhar Ali, supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the assistance of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violations of bylaws, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in LDA-controlled areas and housing schemes.