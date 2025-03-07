Dr. Aafia Sddiqui Case: IHC asks about prisoners’ exchange in absence of agreement with US

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday asked about the absence of a prisoner exchange agreement with the United States, questioning how a person was handed over to them without such an agreement.

The IHC was hearing the case related to Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s health recovery and her repatriation to Pakistan from the US.

During the hearing, the federal government filed a miscellaneous application for the immediate disposal of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s plea. The court issued a notice on the government’s miscellaneous application and sought a response.

During the hearing, the extradition of ISIS commander Sharifullah, who was captured by Pakistan, to the United States was also discussed. Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan while addressing an additional attorney general said that “You say there is no agreement with the United States regarding prisoner exchanges,”.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan also remarked, “Yesterday, you handed over a person to the US without any agreement. Dr. Shakeel Afridi’s extradition to the US was also discussed, and you were given the opportunity to inform the court in-camera. Two declarations were made, and the government was asked to respond. The government provided an unsatisfactory response, and now the government is asking to dispose of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s petition,”.

The court remarked, “In simple terms, you are saying that you want to get rid of this case. The Prime Minister was supposed to write a letter, he did; they needed a visa, it was granted. You did what you had to do. Adopting such an approach will make the whole world aware of what the Pakistani government has done, and what actions you have taken,”.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan further remarked, “During the last hearing, I had directed the attorney general’s office to provide recommendations to the government and inform the court but now you are saying to end the case,”.

During the hearing, Advocate Imran Shafiq Advocate and Additional Attorney General Manzoor Iqbal Dogal appeared in court.

In addition, Dr. Fouzia Siddiqui and US lawyer Smith appeared via video link.

Later, the court issued a notice on the miscellaneous application and put off further hearing until next Friday.