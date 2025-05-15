Allied Bank, Lacas School, The Educators among 161 sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 161 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises during operations in different parts of Lahore on Thursday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 53 buildings in Johar Town, 29 in Gulberg and Faisal Town, 32 in Allama Iqbal Town, and 47 in Shadman, Samanabad, New Muslim Town, Gulshan-e-Ravi and on Canal Bank Road for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Allied Bank Limited, Lacas School, The Educators, Kips School, Step Schools, The Reading School, Moon Grammar School, Gup Shup Restaurant, Shifa Medical Centre, pharmacies, food outlets, salons, workshops, offices, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman and Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA spokesperson, several notices were served to these buildings’ owners before the operations were carried out.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violations of bylaws, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in LDA-controlled areas.