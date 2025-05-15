1500 Prize Bond Full Draw List 102 Pdf Download 15 May 2025

ISLAMABAD – National Savings Division announced the results of Rs1500 prize bond draw held on May 15 2025, revealing the top winners from the latest balloting.

According to the official announcement, the first prize of 1500 bond has been awarded to bond number 902481. The second prize was claimed by three lucky winners holding bond numbers 500006 516817 777270.

Rs1500 Prize Bond Full Winners List May 2025