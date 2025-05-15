AGL57.78▲ 1.71 (0.03%)AIRLINK159.45▲ 4.49 (0.03%)BOP10.06▲ 0.15 (0.02%)CNERGY7.85▲ 0.48 (0.07%)DCL10.48▼ -0.05 (0.00%)DFML37.25▲ 1.22 (0.03%)DGKC151.3▲ 3.82 (0.03%)FCCL48.54▲ 0.68 (0.01%)FFL15.07▲ 0.39 (0.03%)HUBC141.41▲ 3.44 (0.02%)HUMNL12.74▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)KEL4.45▲ 0.16 (0.04%)KOSM5.34▲ 0.18 (0.03%)MLCF76.36▲ 1.05 (0.01%)NBP88.47▲ 1.68 (0.02%)OGDC213.73▲ 1.06 (0.00%)PAEL46.96▲ 0.83 (0.02%)PIBTL8.85▲ 0.28 (0.03%)PPL173.25▲ 3.34 (0.02%)PRL33.82▲ 2.68 (0.09%)PTC22.06▲ 2.01 (0.10%)SEARL84.13▲ 0.36 (0.00%)TELE7.56▲ 0.35 (0.05%)TOMCL31.94▲ 0.78 (0.03%)TPLP8.56▲ 0.14 (0.02%)TREET20.14▲ 0.88 (0.05%)TRG65.19▼ -1.01 (-0.02%)UNITY27.32▼ -0.03 (0.00%)WTL1.28▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

1500 Prize Bond Full Draw List 102 PDF Download 15 May 2025

1500 Prize Bond Full Draw List 102 Pdf Download 15 May 2025
ISLAMABAD – National Savings Division announced the results of Rs1500 prize bond draw held on May 15 2025, revealing the top winners from the latest balloting.

According to the official announcement, the first prize of 1500 bond has been awarded to bond number 902481. The second prize was claimed by three lucky winners holding bond numbers 500006 516817 777270.

Rs1500 Prize Bond Full Winners List May 2025

001264 001343 001597 001621 001913
002482 002995 004145 005001 005282
005601 007338 007815 009543 010764
010874 011186 011865 013463 013832
013917 014237 014444 014721 015135
016266 017004 017360 017364 017920
017921 019881 020679 021213 021496
021669 021859 023047 023308 023491
023542 023558 023667 024373 024555
025437 026168 026269 026877 027192
028247 028366 028618 029031 029255
031128 031312 033301 033636 033901
034225 037082 037817 038435 039141
039178 039205 040121 041312 041476
042024 042721 043220 043625 044505
045516 046682 047468 047975 048993
050166 050209 051734 052103 053396
053666 053713 053739 054390 056401
056654 056822 057660 057757 057988
058275 058804 059421 059609 059629

100 prize bond draw May 2025 today: Top winners, complete results list

Web Desk (Lahore)

