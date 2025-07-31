All you need to know about Pakistan’s Green Building Code, Rainwater Harvesting Code

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Cabinet has approved the Green Building Code of Pakistan, and the Rainwater Harvesting Provisions for Building Code of Pakistan in a landmark move for securing environment and climate of the country.

The new national building standards will ensure green, energy-efficient and water-conserving buildings, said an official press release.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision for environmental preservation, cleaner air for citizens and energy efficiency is the main force behind this wonderful development, aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Minister Mr. Khalid Hussain Magsi, and Ministry of Science and Technology, Secretary, Sajid Baloch, spearheaded the development of these codes, under Prime Minister’s vision, through extensive consultations with provinces, federal Ministries and other relevant stakeholders and developed consensus.

Where it Applies?

The Green Building Code applies to all new buildings, with four plus floors, emphasizing energy conservation, solar design, green roofs, energy efficient lighting, and integration of renewable energy sources etc.

What it Says?

It mandates the use of eco-friendly materials and Building Information Modeling (BIM) for efficient building management, significantly reducing energy consumption and enhancing indoor environmental quality.

Rainwater Harvesting Code

The Rainwater Harvesting Code applies to residential, commercial and industrial buildings, mandating systems to collect, filter, and reuse rainwater.

This initiative aims to address Pakistan’s escalating water scarcity by promoting groundwater recharge and reducing dependency on municipal water supplies.

The codes have been approved as Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Bye-Laws and align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

These codes mark a pivotal move toward sustainable, climate-resilient infrastructure actions will be greatly beneficial for a greener, energy efficient and more climate-resilient Pakistan, improving better quality of life for Pakistanis citizens as well as the planet.