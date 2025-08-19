All schools closed for 1 week in THESE Districts; notification issued

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department has announced closure of all schools across the province for one week in upper districts due to prevailing weather conditions.

The department has issued a formal notification in this regard, stating that all schools in the flood and rain-affected districts will remain closed until August 25 to ensure the safety of students and staff.

The decision comes as heavy rains and flash floods continue to batter parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in widespread destruction.

In recent days, the region has witnessed a series of cloudbursts that have damaged infrastructure, destroyed homes, and caused significant loss to standing crops.

Tragically, the extreme weather has already claimed numerous lives, with hundreds reported injured. Local authorities are on high alert, and rescue operations are underway in the worst-hit areas.

The education department stated that the situation will be reviewed closer to the reopening date, depending on weather conditions and recovery efforts in the affected districts.

Swabi Cloudburst

In a recent devastating cloudburst in Swabi, at least 15 people have lost their lives, with several others injured, while rescue teams continue efforts to reach those still trapped.

Authorities fear the death toll may rise as search operations continue.

According to police officials, the cloudburst struck Darwandi area of Swabi, submerging dozens of homes and forcing residents to flee to rooftops for safety. Emergency teams managed to rescue over 70 stranded individuals from rising floodwaters.

The torrential rainfall has also wreaked havoc in the tehsils of Razar, Lahor, and Topi, where stormwater flooded residential areas, damaging homes and forcing families to seek refuge on higher ground.

In Staffa Mor, Gadoon, several people were trapped in flash floods caused by the downpour. Locals are reportedly still stranded on rooftops, awaiting evacuation as rescue efforts face challenges due to difficult terrain and ongoing water flow.