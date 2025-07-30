Modi: A menace

IN the aftermath of recent military standoff with Pakistan, the ruling BJP in India led by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is shamelessly continuing a relentless campaign of self-congratulation, claiming a decisive victory.

Yet beyond the theatrics in India’s parliament and the choreographed pronouncements from BJP leaders, the truth struggles to match the triumphant narrative.

From the floor of Parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s blistering rebuke laid bare what many Indians—and increasingly, the international community—have come to recognize: the BJP’s claims of military success are riddled with contradictions and lies. Rahul openly accused Prime Minister Modi of cowardice, emphasizing that within just half an hour of launching Operation Sindoor, Indian officials sought a ceasefire. PM Modi, in his parliamentary address, conveniently omitted any mention of the Indian aircraft lost during the conflict with Pakistan. Nor did he address the real and pressing questions about India’s military preparedness or the leadership’s handling of the crisis. Instead, he indulged in dramatics, deflecting scrutiny with nationalistic bravado. Internationally also, there has been little endorsement of Modi’s grandstanding. Despite his claims, the global response has been muted and his assertion that only three countries stood with Pakistan does little to validate his own position. But the damage under Modi’s leadership goes far beyond foreign policy misadventures. His rigid adherence to the Hindutva ideology has created a deeply polarized India, where minorities—particularly Muslims—live in a state of constant fear and exclusion. The erosion of institutional integrity under the BJP—marked by media intimidation, judicial pressure and majoritarian legislation—has steadily undermined the foundations of India’s secular democracy. The same extremist ideology that is willing to inflame cross-border tensions for political gain is also responsible for fostering hatred and division within India. Rahul Gandhi was unequivocal in his warning: India cannot afford Narendra Modi as Prime Minister. But this is no longer just India’s problem. The region and indeed the world cannot afford a leader who prioritizes divisive politics over inclusive governance and regional peace. Modi’s policies have not only endangered India’s internal cohesion but have also imperiled peace across the subcontinent. The responsibility now rests with the Indian people to hold him accountable not just for misleading the nation with hollow claims of military triumph, but for presiding over the rise of religious intolerance. The path to peace, both within India and in its neighborhood, cannot run through politics built on hatred, suppression and militaristic vanity. The world is watching. And so is history.