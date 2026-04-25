Ali Zafar says industry politics made him consider quitting showbiz

LAHORE – Renowned Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar has revealed that he considered leaving the entertainment industry multiple times due to its politically charged environment.

In a recent podcast interview, Ali Zafar said he holds deep passion for his work and has received immense respect and appreciation from audiences in Pakistan.

However, he po inted outthat as an artist, his primary focus has always been on creativity rather than navigating industry politics.

He stated that his only wish was to concentrate on his craft, but the presence of politics within the industry often changes people and creates unnecessary challenges. “There were several moments when I thought about quitting showbiz,” he said.

The singer further shared that during difficult times, the support of his family remained a strong pillar, helping him overcome professional and personal challenges.

It may be mentioned here that Ali Zafar recently secured relief in an eight-year-long legal dispute with fellow singer Meesha Shafi. The controversy had initially affected his career, but he continued to remain active in the industry.