Iranian FM Araghchi calls on Field Marshal Asim Munir

ISLAMABAD – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Asim Munir in Islamabad.

The Iranian Embassy in Pakistan shared a video of the meeting on social media platform X, stating: “HE Dr Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Honorable Foreign Minister calls on Field Marshal Seyed Asim Munir, NI(M), HJ, COAS & CDF”.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, National Seucurity Advisor Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik, Iranian ambassador to Pakistan, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baqaei and others officials were present in the meeting.

H.E. Dr Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Honorable Foreign Minister calls on Field Marshal Seyed Asim Munir, NI(M), HJ, COAS & CDF pic.twitter.com/sihS0yB3NJ — Embassy of IR Iran Pakistan (@IraninIslamabad) April 25, 2026

The Iranian FM arrived in Islamabad on Friday night amid expectations of renewed engagement with the United States to end the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Foreign Office said the Iranian delegation was received by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir, along with other senior officials upon arrival in Islamabad.

During the visit, the Iranian FM will hold meetings with Pakistan’s senior leadership to discuss the latest regional developments as well as ongoing efforts for regional peace and stability, it added.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner will arrive in Islamabad on Saturday for Iran talks.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt noted that the US has observed “some progress” from Tehran in recent days, though she did not provide further details.

She said the two officials would travel to Pakistan to engage with Iranian representatives, expressing hope that the meeting would lead to constructive outcomes.

“Steve and Jared will be heading to Pakistan tomorrow to hear the Iranians out. We’re optimistic that this dialogue could result in positive developments,” she stated.

Leavitt also mentioned that Vice President JD Vance—who previously led an initial but unsuccessful round of talks with Iran in Islamabad earlier this month—remains prepared to return if there are signs of progress.

No Meeting Planned between Iran and US

Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said FM Araghchi will be meeting with Pakistani high-level officials in concert with their ongoing mediation and good offices for ending American imposed war of aggression and the restitution of peace in our region.

“No meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the U.S. Iran’s observations would be conveyed to Pakistan,” he said in a post on X.