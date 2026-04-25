Senate set to vote on resolution to block Trump from military action against Cuba

WASHINGTON – The United States Senate is likely to hold a vote next week on a Democratic-backed resolution aimed at preventing President Donald Trump from initiating military action against Cuba without congressional approval, Senate aides said.

The resolution was introduced last month by Democratic Senators Tim Kaine, Adam Schiff and Ruben Gallego. Under Senate rules, Republican leadership is required to bring the measure to the floor for a vote, which is expected before May 1.

The proposed legislation seeks to restrict the president’s authority to launch military operations against Cuba without prior authorisation from Congress.

The move follows recent remarks by Trump hinting at possible action against the island nation.

Democratic lawmakers have raised concerns over what they describe as escalating rhetoric, warning that Cuba could be the next focus of US military engagement.

During his tenure, the US forces have carried out operations linked to Venezuela and Iran, which Democrats argue were undertaken without formal congressional approval.

Previous efforts by Democrats to curb presidential war powers have repeatedly failed, as Republicans—who hold slim majorities in both chambers—have largely opposed such measures.

While the US Constitution grants Congress the authority to declare war, the presidents retain powers to authorise limited military actions, particularly in response to immediate threats.

The White House has defended Trump’s actions, maintaining that he is acting within his authority as commander-in-chief, while Republican lawmakers have criticised the resolution as politically motivated.