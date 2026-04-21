Irshad Bhatti responds to backlash over interview with actress Meera

ISLAMABAD – Senior journalist and host Irshad Bhatti has responded to criticism over his recent interview with actress Meera, clips of which have gone viral on social media and triggered a wider debate within the entertainment industry.

The interview was conducted in connection with Meera’s upcoming film “Psychopath”. During the conversation, Irshad Bhatti asked questions related to the actress’s past controversies and personal matters, which were later widely circulated in short clips online.

Following the circulation of these clips, several actors and social media users criticised the journalist, terming the questions inappropriate. However, Meera also received praise from some quarters for remaining composed and calmly responding throughout the interview.

Actor Zara Noor Abbas strongly reacted to the interview, stating that Meera was placed in an uncomfortable situation when she intended to speak about her film. She also questioned the conduct, arguing that similar treatment would not be acceptable if directed at a male actor. Other actors and social media influencers also expressed similar concerns and criticised the line of questioning.

Irshad Bhatti’s stance

In his response, Irshad Bhatti said the questions raised during the podcast were not new and had previously been discussed across various platforms. He also pointed out that aspects of Meera’s past legal matters had remained part of public and court discussions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irshad Bhatti (@thisisirshadbhatti)

He further said that arranging the interview was challenging, as Meera had initially agreed on multiple occasions but did not appear for recording. He added that Meera was paid for the interview, stating that it was her due right, as the discussion was not solely a promotional segment for her film but a broader personal interview.

The journalist also said that only selected clips from the interview were circulating on social media, leading to a partial perception of the conversation. He urged people to watch the full podcast before forming opinions on the matter.