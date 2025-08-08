Algeria, Pakistan’s Fatima Group join hands to boost Phosphate Fertilizer Production

ALGIERS – Algeria’s state-owned mining group Sonarem, through its subsidiary Somiphos, signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Pakistan’s Fatima Group to enhance collaboration in mining and fertilizer production. The agreement was finalized on August 6 at the Ministry of Energy, Mines, and Renewable Energies in Algiers.

The agreement aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation, starting with commercialization of phosphate extracted from Algeria’s Bir El Ater deposit, which holds more than 850 million tons of phosphate reserves. The partnership includes plans for beneficiation and local processing of phosphate, with the goal of expanding fertilizer production and developing related value chains.

Attending signing ceremony were high-level officials including Minister of Energy, Mines, and Renewable Energies Mohamed Arkab, Secretary of State for Renewable Energies Noureddine Yassaâ, CEOs of Sonarem and Somiphos, as well as representatives from the Fatima Group. Ambassadors from Algeria and Pakistan were also present.

The agreement also opens doors for joint investments in both countries’ markets and internationally, focusing on industrial projects that add value to mineral resources and promote technical knowledge exchange.

Fatima Group remains one of Pakistan’s largest conglomerates, active in fertilizers, chemicals, energy, textiles, and agriculture. Its fertilizer subsidiary has recently expanded into mining projects in Pakistan’s Balochistan region, focusing on phosphate and other minerals.

After this MoU, Algeria’s Minister of Agriculture Youssef Cherfa met with Fatima Group’s Executive Director of Operations, Mukhtar Abbas, to discuss expanding Pakistani investment in Algeria’s agricultural sector. This meeting, held on August 7, also explored opportunities for strategic agricultural development in southern Algeria.

This partnership shows Algeria’s commitment to fostering industrial growth and strengthening ties with Asian partners.