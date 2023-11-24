Actor and model Aiza Awan is known for her stunning on-screen presence, and her work in dramas makes her exude confidence in her fashion choices.

The Faryaad star’s fashion game is a fusion of enduring sophistication and the latest trends, making her an inspiration for fashion enthusiasts in Pakistan.

Aiza is keeping fans and internet users astounded with her style file in red saree avatar. The actor delighted fans breathtaking sparkly red saree paired with a spaghetti straps blouse. The mesmerizing attire depicted the actor’s flawless fashion sense, sending frenzy online.

The newly pictures show Aiza stunning in a red saree, setting temperature high. The intricate sequins and embellishments cast enthralling vivacity, as the new pictures are no less.

Picture courtesy: Aiza Awan (@aizaawan.official)

As the pictures went viral, Aiza’s snaps in red saree garnered huge compliments.

Some of her famous dramas include Ye na Thi Hmare Qismat, Aik Jhoota Lafz Muhabbat, Sotan, Haqeeqat, Koob Seerat, Faryad, Khafa Khafa Zindagi, Zard Zamano Ka Sawera, Zara Sambhal Ke, and Ghamand.