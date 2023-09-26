RAWALPINDI – Security forces have killed three terrorists in an intelligence based operation in an area of Tirah, Khyber district.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operation was conducted on night 25 and 26 on reported presence of terrorists.

During conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between our troops and terrorists which resulted in killing of three terrorists including terrorist commander Kifayat alias Tor Adnan who was actively involved in multiple terrorist activities against law enforcement agencies as well as killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism, the military’s media wing said.