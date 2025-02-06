AgriConnections 2025 to begin in Karachi on February 12

KARACHI – AgriConnections 2025 conference and expo will be held at Karachi Expo Centre on February 12 and 13.

The Pakistan Agricultural Coalition (PAC) will hold the event with the collaboration of World Bank Group to bring together experts, policymakers, financial institutions, and agribusiness leaders to explore investment opportunities and transformative solutions for Pakistan’s agriculture sector.

Kazim Saeed, CEO of PAC, said that country’s agriculture sector has huge potential. He said that there was a need of strategic investments, modern financial tools, and policy reforms. He said that the event will serve as a crucial platform to identify solutions and connections that drive investment and growth.

The conference will feature sessions on important topics like developing a national agri-commodity market, scaling up investment in agriculture, and strengthening policy frameworks. The participants will discuss how Pakistan’s farmers can benefit from carbon credits, financial inclusion through agri-fintech, and the role of public-private partnerships for empowering farmers.

The event will be attended by leading financial and agricultural experts, policymakers, and corporate leaders, all contributing valuable insights on strengthening Pakistan’s agricultural resilience and economic growth.

Supported by major financial institutions, agribusiness giants, and knowledge partners, AgriConnections 2025 is expected to shape the future of agriculture in Pakistan, creating new opportunities for stakeholders across the value chain.