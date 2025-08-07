Agri census insights

WITH the launch of first Digital Agriculture Census, Pakistan stands at a critical juncture where informed decision-making can finally replace guesswork in the agrarian sector.

The comprehensive and data-rich report, released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, offers a granular view of the current state of agriculture — from landholding patterns to livestock numbers and irrigation sources. With 19.8 million households associated with agriculture and 11.7 million farms spread across the country, it is now imperative to translate this data into meaningful policies aimed at transforming agriculture from a subsistence activity into a thriving, productive sector.

Agriculture has long been considered the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, yet our per-acre yield remains well below global benchmarks. This reflects underutilized potential, poor technological adoption and a lack of strategic planning. Despite an increase in cultivated land up by over 10 million acres since 2010 and a rise in the number of farm households by 40 percent, yield per acre has not kept pace. This discrepancy points to a critical need for modernization and scientific innovation in farming practices. The census data paints a clear picture of the landholding structure: the majority of farms is small, with over 7.5 million farms less than 5 acres. The average farm size has declined from 6.4 acres in 2010 to just 5.1 acres in 2024 — a trend largely driven by rapid population growth and land fragmentation. These small farmers are the backbone of our rural economy, yet they remain the most vulnerable, often lacking access to credit, markets and modern tools. A comprehensive agricultural policy must prioritize the upliftment of these farmers through targeted incentives, training and infrastructure support. The decline of cotton cultivation is another urgent area requiring attention. Revitalizing cotton through research, quality seed distribution and fair market pricing must be a key priority. The same goes for integrating value-addition in the agricultural value chain. Rather than exporting raw produce, we must move toward processing and packaging agricultural goods. The Digital Agriculture Census has laid the groundwork for a data-informed transformation. The numbers are clear and the challenges are identifiable. What is needed now is political will and coordinated action. We must move beyond rhetoric and toward the implementation of a comprehensive national agriculture strategy that places small farmers at its core, modernizes practices, encourages climate-resilient techniques and aligns production with global market demands.