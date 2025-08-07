Cloudy political horizon

PAKISTAN Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) patron-in-chief Imran Khan on Wednesday said no candidates would be fielded on the seats left vacant by disqualified party members, saying the disqualifications were carried out through “unlawful means”.

During media talk outside Adiala jail, Aleema Khan, sister of the imprisoned leader, quoted Imran as saying that he was pleased with the public turnout during the Aug 5 protests despite what he described as “state oppression and intimidation”. Aleema said the former premier has given a new protest call for Aug 14, urging the public to rise for “true freedom” and “rule of law”, adding that Imran urged his party leadership not to fear arrests or imprisonment.

The remarks attributed to Imran Khan imply two things – the party will continue to pursue the policy of street agitation and is least interested in parliamentary politics. In the first place, it is premature to say whether or not there will ultimately be by-elections against the seats falling vacant due to disqualification of some PTI members for their involvement in violent protests. The party might receive relief in the appeal stage and already, on Wednesday, the Peshawar High Court provided major relief to senior PTI leaders by halting disqualification proceedings against opposition leaders in the National Assembly and the Senate. However, in case of ultimate disqualification, the decision to boycott elections, if implemented, will constitute a kind of protest against the legal proceedings but depleted strength of the party in Parliament could form the basis for quitting assemblies once again. It is also noteworthy that the PTI will be out in streets when the nation celebrates the Independence Day with added enthusiasm in the backdrop of heroic defence of the motherland by the defence forces in the recent war with India. Persistent clouds on the political horizon do not augur well for stability and economic progress, therefore, someone should take the lead for national reconciliation.