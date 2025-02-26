After spectacular success in Abbottabad, Modernage sets up new campus in Capital

A new school focusing on character-building, quality education opens in Islamabad

After achieving milestones in the fields of education and learning in Abbottabad, Modernage Public School has launched its campus in Islamabad with a pledge to work for character-building of students besides offering them state-of-art education oppor-tunities.

In Abbottabad the Modernage Public School & College is offering quality education at its six campuses.

Now the school has decided to ex-pand its network by opening its seventh campus in Islamabad.

The launching ceremony was held at the Capital Campus (the 7th campus) Fazaia Housing Scheme near New International Airport Islamabad. Air Cdr (R) Rokhan Khalil was the Chief Guest at the launching ceremony while among the guests of honour included Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer Mr Faisal Zahid Malik and Chairman National Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Author-ity, Khurshid Ahmad Nadeem.

The guests along with Principal of the Modernage Abdul Wahid Mir and MD Sumaira Wahid cut the ribbon to formally inaugurate the Modernage Public School & College Islamabad. A large number of attendees including faculty members of all the seven campuses, educationists, parents, their children and prominent figures attended the launching ceremony.

Chief Guest Air Cdr (R) Rokhan Khalil congratu-lated the management and faculty of the Modernage school for achieving another milestone, i.e. launch of Islamabad campus. He called for the need of strong connection between the teachers and the parents as coordination between them was a vital link for character-building and wholesome upbring-ing of the students.

Mr Faisal Malik emphasized the need for introduc-ing and inculcating in students Ideology of Pakistan and patriotism. This is something we are badly missing in our education system and schools and colleges should make special arrangements to in-clude such courses in the syllabus, he said.

Principal Abdul Wahid Mir briefly introducing the school, he said Modernage was Kindergarten to Grade 12 educational system affiliated Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBI&SE) Islamabad and BISE Abbottabad. It is offering Matric, F.Sc and O levels and offers state-of-the-art infrastructure with an up to date curricu-lum. Besides there are comprehensive co-curricular activities under the supervision of qualified and trained staff, he said.

While expressing gratitude to the guests, Mir said the school, a little sapling planted some 39 years ago has grown into a tall, strong tree and its network is expanding all across Pakistan.

He remembered and paid rich tributes to his mentor and Chairman of the Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) Mr Zahid Malik (late) who always emphasized on character building and moral education along with the course studies.

Here at the Modernage, we are not only imparting the best education but also trying to prepare a lot that will be highly qualified as well as very good Pakistanis and true citizens, he said. he hoped the Islamabad campus will set new standards of educa-tion and character-building in the realm of education. At the end of the

ceremony shields were pre-sented to the guests as well as the children for show-ing the best performance. MD and Co-Principal Sumaira Wahid in her address briefed the audience about the wonderful journey of the Modernage School which started back in 1985.