After Canada, UK and France, Malta announces to recognize Palestine

BRUSSLES – After recent announcements from Canada, the United Kingdom, and France, another European Union member state — Malta has expressed conditional support for recognizing Palestine as an independent state during the upcoming United Nations General Assembly session in September.

Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela confirmed on Thursday that his government is prepared to support the formal recognition of Palestine, provided certain diplomatic conditions are met. The move aligns with a growing international momentum backing Palestinian statehood amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the West Bank.

Just a day earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a similar intention, declaring that Canada would recognize Palestine as a state at the UN forum in September, joining the UK and France in adopting this shift in foreign policy.

Israel, US react sharply

The Israeli government has strongly condemned the statements from Canada, Britain, and France, describing them as a “reward for Hamas,” the Palestinian resistance group designated as a terrorist organization by several Western countries. Israeli officials claim such recognition undermines ongoing efforts for a ceasefire and complicates the return of hostages held by Hamas.

In a parallel statement, the White House noted that former U.S. President Donald Trump also believes that recognizing Palestine under current circumstances would unjustly benefit Hamas. “This is not the right time nor the right approach,” said a senior White House official, echoing concerns about the impact on regional stability.

A divided international landscape

The announcements underscored a deepening divide within the international community over how to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

While several Western nations are now leaning toward state recognition as a means of encouraging a two-state solution, others argued that such moves may embolden militant factions and derail delicate diplomatic negotiations.

As the UN General Assembly approached, all the eyes would be on whether additional countries join the call for formal recognition — and how global powers, including the United States, choose to respond.