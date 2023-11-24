The Afghanistan embassy has announced its permanent closure in Indian capital New Delhi and as of now there are no diplomats from the Afghan Republic in Delhi, reported Indian news agency ANI.

Releasing an official statement on the closure of its diplomatic mission in New Delhi, the Afghan embassy said, “Effective from November 23, 2023, owing to persistent challenges from the Indian government. The decision follows the embassy’s earlier cessation of operations on September 30, a move made in the hope that the Indian government stance will favourably change to let the mission operate normally.”

The embassy said it was ‘cognizant’ that some may attempt to characterize this move as an internal conflict, allegedly involving diplomats who switched allegiance to the Taliban, adding “that this decision is a result of broader changes in policy and interests”.

“To the Afghan citizens in India, the embassy extends its sincere gratitude for their understanding and support throughout our mission’s tenure,” it added. Despite “limitations in resources and power”, the Afghan embassy said it has worked “tirelessly for their betterment and in the absence of a legitimate government in Kabul”.

Over the past two years and three months, the Afghan community in India has witnessed a significant decline, with Afghan refugees, students, and traders leaving the country, the embassy noted in its statement, adding that the number has nearly halved since August 2021, with very limited new visas being issued during this period.