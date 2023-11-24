Lahore still retains the position of the most polluted city in the world with its AQI level as high as 473 on Friday.

In view of the deteriorating smog situation, the provincial administration has enforced a smart lockdown in 10 districts of Punjab including Lahore. All public and private educational institutions will remain closed today. Only online classes will be held. Markets and restaurants will open after 3 pm. However, the businesses will remain totally shut on Sunday.

The Punjab government has decided to provide electric bikes to 10,000 students on subsidy.

The air pollution rate in different areas of Lahore has crossed 500 in the morning. Upper Mall Canal Road is the most polluted area with AQI of 564, Shimla Hillside 523, Mall Road 496, Gulberg 475, DHA Phase VIII 457, Cantt Polo Ground 488, and Shahre Quaid-e-Azam 545.

According to the weather report, there is no chance of rain this week. The minimum temperature has been recorded at 14C and the maximum temperature will reach 26C. The humidity level has been recorded 79%. Yesterday, in a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister MohsinNaqvi, it was decided that educational institutions would remain closed on Friday and Saturday in 10 districts of Punjab, including Lahore.