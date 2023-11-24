Pakistan on Friday secured a significant victory by being elected Vice Chair of the UNESCO Executive Board for the term 2023-2025 from the Asia Pacific Group, triumphing over India for the crucial position at the UN-affiliated forum.

Out of the 58-member Executive Board, Pakistan garnered an impressive 38 votes, while India received 18.

The elections transpired during the 218th Session of the UNESCO Executive Board held in Paris.

In response to this accomplishment, a statement from the foreign office expressed gratitude to the Executive Board members and all UNESCO member states for their overwhelming support and trust in Pakistan’s candidature.

It said Pakistan will carry out its responsibilities with a deep sense of commitment, credibility, honest dialogue and mutual respect.

As a fervent advocate of cooperative multilateralism, Pakistan pledged to collaborate with all member states to uphold shared values, the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and to mobilise collective efforts in promoting common objectives at UNESCO.