Six booked for alleged gang rape of married woman, making video viral

KOT ADDU – Police have registered a case against six suspects after a married woman was allegedly gang-raped and a video of the assault was later circulated on social media.

The complainant said that on the night of July 9, four armed men stormed into her house, held her two-year-old son at gunpoint, and subjected her to alleged gang rape.

She stated that the suspects also filmed the assault and released the video a month and a half later.

The police officials confirmed that investigations are underway, adding that facts would be determined following the forensic examinations and the arrest of the suspects.

Earlier, another case of sexual assault for over a year surfaced in Pattoki area of Kasur district.

According to the FIR, the suspects repeatedly subjected a girl to alleged rape for over a year while threatening to release an explicit video.

When the girl eventually refused further compliance, the video was leaked online.

The police said the girl disclosed the ordeal to her mother, after which a case was registered on her father’s complaint at Sarai Mughal Police Station.

The accused are currently on interim bail while police have started investigation into the matter.

The police assured that justice would be ensured in both cases.