The Rawalpindi’s dengue total tally had reached 2,535 positive cases with the arrival of 13 more patients during the last 24 hours. District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood on Sunday said that five patients had arrived from the Potohar town urban area, three from Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi and two of each from Chaklala Cantonment, Potohar rural and one from outside the district.