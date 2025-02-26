Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; more widespread rains predicted

ISLAMABAD – More widespread rains and gusty winds are predicted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and most parts of Pakistan with occasional gaps on Wednesday night, Thursday and Friday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a strong westerly wave prevails over central and upper parts of Pakistan. It will likely persist over the upper parts during the next 02 to 03 days.

Under these weather conditions, more intermittent widespread rains and gusty winds with snowfall over the hills are predicted in the twin cities, upper/central Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and northeast Balochsitan on Wednesday night, Thursday and Friday.

Heavy falls with heavy snowfall over the hills are also predicted at a few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and northeast Punjab. Isolated hailstorm may also occur during the period. Partly cloudy weather is likely in other parts of the country.

Heavy rains/snowfalls will likely disrupt traffic by causing road closure/slippery conditions in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli till February 28. Heavy rains may generate flash floods in vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 10°C and 12°C on Thursday, and 11°C and 13°C on Friday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 11°C and 13°C on Thursday, and 10°C and 12°C on Friday.

Meanwhile, rains and gusty winds with snowfall over the hills occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the last 24 hours. Cold and partly cloudy weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm):

Kashmir: Garhidupatta 71, Muzaffarabad (City 34, Airport 27), Rawalakot 25, Kotli 07

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Upper 52, Lower 40), Balakot 48, Kalam 46, Saidu Sharif 45, Pattan 43, Chitral 39, Malam Jabba 36, Cherat 33, Kakul 29, Mirkhani 28, Peshawar (Airport 27, City 22), Bacha Khan Airport 26, Drosh 21, Takht Bai 19, Bannu 14, Parachinar 10, Dera Ismail Khan (Airport 07, City 05)

Gilgit-Baltistan: Skardu 25, Astore 22, Chilas 20, Bagrote 13, Gilgit 11, Gupis 06, Bunji 02

Punjab: Murree 28, Islamabad (AP 10, ZP 09, Golra 09, Bokra, Saidpur 08), Attock 05, Rawalpindi (Kacheri, Shamsabad 07, Chaklala AP 03), Narowal 02, Hafizabad 01

Balochistan: Quetta (Samungli 02)

Snowfall (inches): Kalam 16, Skardu 11, Malam Jabba, Chitral 08, Astore 05, Bagrote, Drosh 01

Parachinar remained the coldest place in Pakistan, where the temperature dropped 05°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Leh was recorded at -03°C, Gupis at -02°C, and Kalam, Malan Jabba and Skardu at -01°C.

In Islamabad, minimum temperature was recorded at 12°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 74 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 12°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 65 per cent.