Umrah Packages Rates from Pakistan (Oct, Nov 2025)

LAHORE – Pakistanis continue to travel to Saudi Arabia for Umrah, with October and November considered prime months for pilgrimage as temperatures in Kingdom during this period remain optimal, offering more comfortable experience compared to the scorching summer season.

If you are looking to plan your travel in October or November, following are comprehensive packages to consider, with travel dates confirmed for late November 2024. The fixed 20-day itinerary is scheduled to depart on November 26 from Islamabad (ISB) via Muscat (MCT), with the return journey set for December 15.

Umrah Package Rates 2025

Packages Makkah Hotels 4-person Sharing Double Sharing Package 4 (Near Haram) 200-300 Meters 310,500 409,000 Package 3 (Mid-Range) 400-700 Meters 278,000 343,000 Package 2 (Economy Plus) 700-900 Meters 258,000 303,500 Package 1 (Economy) Shuttle Service 245,000 278,000

Note: All prices listed are on a per-person basis.

Pilgrims are advised that the “Sharing” rate (available in Packages 1-3) typically implies five or more people per room, while the “Quad,” “Triple,” and “Double” rates offer greater privacy and come at a higher cost.

20 Day Umrah Package from Pakistan

The special 20-Night Umrah package includes:

Room Type Per Person Price Shared Room 250,000 Quad (4-person) 270,000 Triple (3-person) 280,000 Double (2-person) 300,000

Flights: Round-trip airfare from Lahore (LHE) to Jeddah (JED).

Accommodation:

Makkah Economy Hotels 1500-1600 Meter From Haram Madinah Economy Hotels 1000 Meter



Visa & Ground Services

Includes Umrah visa processing and mandatory ground transport in Saudi Arabia.

NOTE: THESE RATES ARE FROM LOCAL AGENTS, PLEASE COMPARE WITH OTHERS BEFORE MAKING ANY BOOKINGS