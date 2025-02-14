A second chance: Advocating adoption in Pakistan

THE recent story of a baby girl who miraculously survived after being buried alive by her own father, only to be rescued and later adopted by an army major, was a much-needed happy story. It was a rare tale of triumph over cruelty, a reminder that miracles do exist. But for every such happy ending, countless stories of abandoned and murdered newborns, particularly girls, are also a reality. Pakistan, like many other conservative societies, struggles with the grim reality of unwanted births.

Ignorance, social stigma, and deeply entrenched patriarchal norms have led to the alarming practice of infanticide—where baby girls are discarded, left to die, or, in horrifying cases, deliberately killed. The preference for sons over daughters remains a tragic truth in many parts of the country, where daughters are viewed as burdens rather than blessings. Despite this dire situation, adoption remains an uncommon practice in Pakistan. Instead of being seen as a noble and much-needed solution to save innocent lives, adoption is hindered by legal, religious, and cultural barriers.

The country does not recognize adoption in the Western sense but follows a guardianship model under the Guardians and Wards Act of 1890. This means a guardian assumes responsibility for a child but does not legally replace their biological parents. The child cannot inherit from the adoptive family, and their original lineage remains intact. Religious considerations further complicate the issue. Under Islamic principles, adoption as it exists in the West—where a child takes on the name and identity of their adoptive parents—is not allowed.

Instead, Islam promotes ‘Kafala,’ a system where a child is cared for but maintains their original lineage and inheritance rights. While this principle aims to uphold fairness in matters of identity and heritage, it has unintentionally contributed to a lack of formal adoption culture in Pakistan. Another major roadblock is the lack of awareness. Many Pakistanis are unaware of the legal adoption or guardianship process.

There is no centralized system or publicly accessible framework that clearly outlines how individuals or families can take in abandoned children. Unlike in Western nations, where adoption agencies play a crucial role in placing children in loving homes, Pakistan’s adoption system remains largely informal. Families who do wish to adopt often struggle with bureaucratic hurdles, unclear regulations, and religious sensitivities. This absence of structured adoption processes leaves countless orphaned and abandoned children without proper care. At the same time, many childless couples desperately seek to adopt but are unsure how to navigate the system.

The result? A cycle of suffering where children remain vulnerable and potential adoptive parents remain helpless. Pakistan needs to take urgent steps to normalize and streamline adoption. Raising public awareness, simplifying legal procedures, and removing unnecessary restrictions can encourage more people to provide homes for abandoned children. Religious scholars and policymakers must collaborate to ensure that the process aligns with Islamic principles while prioritizing the welfare of the child. At a time when infant girls are still being discarded like unwanted objects, the country must realize that adoption is not just an option—it is a necessity.

The writer is a contributing columnist based in Islamabad.

