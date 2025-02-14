AGL55.7▼ -1.43 (-0.03%)AIRLINK189.5▲ 1.47 (0.01%)BOP11.64▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.48▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)DCL8.91▲ 0.24 (0.03%)DFML55.15▲ 0.65 (0.01%)DGKC109.9▲ 1.82 (0.02%)FCCL38.55▲ 0.76 (0.02%)FFL15.31▲ 0.07 (0.00%)HUBC130.95▲ 0.8 (0.01%)HUMNL13.69▲ 0.08 (0.01%)KEL4.38▲ 0.03 (0.01%)KOSM6.24▲ 0.07 (0.01%)MLCF47▲ 1.32 (0.03%)NBP75.82▲ 0.9 (0.01%)OGDC206.91▲ 0.48 (0.00%)PAEL40▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)PIBTL8.06▲ 0.03 (0.00%)PPL179.6▲ 0.76 (0.00%)PRL36.19▼ -0.17 (0.00%)PTC24.2▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)SEARL103.17▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TELE8.4▲ 0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL33.79▲ 0.85 (0.03%)TPLP12.23▲ 0.07 (0.01%)TREET21.1▼ -0.08 (0.00%)TRG68.15▲ 0.82 (0.01%)UNITY29.83▲ 0 (0.00%)WTL1.56▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

UK Pound further climbs up against Pakistani rupee – 14 February 2025

KARACHI – British Pound (GBP) moved up against Pakistani rupee in the open market, touching Rs349.96 on Friday, February 14, 2025 as compared to Thursday’s rate of Rs346.71.

The selling rate of GBP also saw a change, with it being sold for Rs349.96 in various exchange companies, reflecting the increase in the value of the GBP.

GBP to PKR Rate Today 

Date Rate Change
Thursday Rs346.71
Friday Rs349.96 +Rs3.25

British Pound Sterling (GBP), the official currency of the United Kingdom, is widely recognized with the pound sign (£) and is a key currency in global markets.

Current Pound to PKR Exchange Rate As of today, 1,000 British Pounds can be exchanged for Rs349,960 in Pakistani currency. The United Kingdom continues to play an important role in Pakistan’s economy, especially through remittances sent by the large Pakistani expatriate community in the UK, which numbers over 1.5 million.

Bilateral Trade Growth The UK has been an active partner in supporting Pakistan’s sustainable development, with ongoing efforts to increase trade and economic collaboration. The total trade between the UK and Pakistan in goods and services amounted to £4.4 billion in the four quarters up to Q3 2024, marking a 3.0% increase from the previous year.

Saudi Riyal to Pakistani rupee on 14 February 2025 Friday

Web Desk (Lahore)

