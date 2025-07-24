A landmark step in policing

ISLAMABAD Capital Territory (ICT) Police have taken a commendable step toward creating a safer and more inclusive society with the launch of Online Women Police Station.

This pioneering initiative marks a transformative shift in law enforcement, where technology meets empathy to serve the most vulnerable segments of society—women, children and those facing systemic barriers to justice.

At its core, the project is a reflection of how modern policing can and must evolve in the 21st century. The integration of digital tools—such as video calling, online chat support, AI-assisted call redirection and mobile Police Station-on-Wheels—is not just a convenience; it is a necessity in a world where traditional policing structures have often failed to provide timely or sensitive responses to victims of gender-based violence and domestic abuse. The introduction of a dedicated helpline (1815), staffed entirely by trained female personnel, ensures that victims no longer have to navigate intimidating or male-dominated environments to report crimes. With the ability to register FIRs remotely and receive legal and emotional support from their homes, the psychological barrier of visiting a police station is effectively removed. This accessibility is likely to result in increased reporting of crimes that too often go unreported due to fear, stigma or logistical hurdles. Inspector General Islamabad Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi really deserves appreciation for this forward looking initiative which represents not only a milestone in law enforcement but also a shift in institutional mindset—from reactive policing to proactive, citizen-focused service. It is a strong message that women and vulnerable groups are not only seen but heard, supported and prioritized. While Islamabad has taken the lead, it must not remain an isolated case. The need for such technology-driven, gender-sensitive policing exists across the nation. Provincial governments must recognize this moment as an opportunity to replicate and scale this model. Whether in urban centres like Lahore and Karachi or more remote districts in Balochistan and Khyber- Pakhtunkhwa, women everywhere deserve access to the same level of protection, dignity and justice. Moreover, this initiative sets a foundation upon which further innovations can be built. Data analytics, predictive policing, multilingual support, and partnerships with NGOs and mental health professionals can strengthen its impact. Public awareness campaigns are essential too, ensuring that women across all socio-economic backgrounds know that help is only one call away.