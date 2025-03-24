9th Class English compulsory guess paper, model paper Punjab exams 2025

LAHORE – The Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab are set to conduct English compulsory papers, one of the key subjects, on March 25 (Tuesday) under first annual examinations 2025.

The English paper consists of two parts – Objective and Subjective – and students are given two hours to attempt the paper. The total marks of the paper are 75.

As the Tuesday draws closer, students have intensified preparations as they aim to score high marks in the subject.

Students are also taking help from guess papers, past papers and model papers to make focused preparations.

Guess papers help students familiarise themselves with the exam pattern. By reviewing previous years’ trends, students get an idea of the types of questions commonly asked, the weightage of different topics, and the format of the exam.

However, the students should not completely depend on these guess papers as comprehensive study can help them achieve high scores in the subject.

Class 9 English Guess Paper for Punjab Exams 2025

Various publishers or online portals issue their guess papers, which usually carries most repeated or important questions, when the annual exams draw closer.

Here we have shared the guess paper for English from an online portal, taleemcity, so students can take help from it for revision.

Lahore Board Model Paper