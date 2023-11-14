Tariq Saeed Peshawar

A nine-member new Caretaker cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was sworn in here at the Governor House on Monday. Governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali administered the oath of the office to the ministers majority of whom also formed part of the previous cabinet.

The KP Cabinet, it may be recalled, stood as dissolved following the sudden demise of Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mohammad Azam Khan on Saturday. Justice (retd) Arshad Hussein Shah was Sunday sworn as the new Caretaker Chief Minister of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Those inducted in the new KP cabinet include, Justice (Retd) Irshad Qaiser, Syed Masood Shah, Syed Amir Abdullah, Engineer Ahmad Jan, Engineer Amir Durrani, Dr. Qasim Jan, Dr. Najeeb Shah, Rafique Bangash and Asif Rasool Ahmad.

Governor Haji Ghulam Ali felicitated the members of the new cabinet and hoped that they would put in their best to serve the province during the interim period.

Besides Caretaker Chief Minister KP Justice (retd) Arshad Hussein Shah, Chief Secretary KP Chaudhry Aslam Nadeem, IG Police KP, high civil and military officials, top political and social figures participated in the oath taking ceremony.