Pakistan Railways on Thursday issued revised trains schedule for winter season.

Several changes have been made in the update schedule which will be implemented from October 15 (Sunday).

PR has added a new stop at Khairpur for the Pakistan Express (45 Up).

Allama Iqbal Express (9 Up/10 Dn) will now stop at Lodhran and Karakuram Express at Toba Tek Singh.

Duration of stops for various trains has also been extended which included Green Line (5 Up/6 Dn) at Rohri, Musa Pak Express (115 Up/116 Dn) at Khanewal, and Thal Express (129 Up/130 Dn) at Kundian.

The departure times of various trains have been revised which included Tezgam (7 Up), Allama Iqbal Express (9 Up/10 Dn), Karachi Express (15 Up/16 Dn), Millat Express (17 Up), Pakistan Express (45Up), Rahman Baba Express (47 Up), Rawal Express (121 Up), Thal Express (129 Up), Kohat Express (133 Up), Chenab Express (135 Up), Mehran Express (150 Dn), Narowal Passenger (211 Up/212 Dn), Shaheen Passenger (225 Up/226 Dn), Rawalpindi Passenger (268 Dn), and Mianwali Express (148 Dn).