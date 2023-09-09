Prize bonds are known for being secure investments, and hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis buy them to try their luck. Prize bonds, unlike other forms of investment, such as stocks or real estate, do not lose their face value and are guaranteed by the government.

As there is no guarantee that an individual will win a prize, there is also no risk of losing the investment amount. Prize Bonds are solid investment instruments issued by the State Bank. Bonds are non-interest bearing, which aims to provide people with the chance to win cash prizes.

Prize Bonds are available in several denominations, and holders can enter into lucky draws to potentially win prizes. National Savings announces the schedule for prize draws, which usually take place every three months or so.

25000 Prize Bond 2023

The Sialkot office will hold balloting of Prize Bond Rs25000 draw No. 11 on September 11, 2023 (Monday).

Winning Amount of 25000 Prize Bond

LIST NO OF PRIZES WINNING AMOUNT (RS) Prize Prize Bond RS. 25000/- 01 Rs 30,000,000 1st Prize Prize Bond RS. 25000/- 05 Rs 10,000,000 2nd Prize Prize Bond RS. 25000/- 700 Rs 300,000 3rd Prize

The 25000 Prize Bond Winners

For the top 3 winners and a full list, please follow Pakistan Observer, and the results will be on the website on Monday.

Pakistani government is also set to launch ‘Digital Prize Bonds’ by first introducing the one in the denomination of Rs1,000 with maximum prize money of Rs4 million.

The maximum prize money for Rs500, Rs 5,000, and Rs10,000 will be Rs2 million, Rs20 million and Rs40 million respectively.