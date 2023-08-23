More than 74,000 people have been evacuated from flood-affected areas across Punjab between July 9 and August 22 as the Sutlej river continued to see high-level floods at Sulemanki Headworks on Wednesday.

Farooq Ahmad, spokesman for the Punjab emergency services, confirmed the figure, adding that a total of 16 people have lost their lives while 36 have been injured from July 9 to August 22 due to the floods. A total of 408 boats and 1,489 rescuers have been engaged in rescue efforts during the said period.

Meanwhile, Radio Pakistan quoted Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority Director General Imran Qureshi as stating that nearly 3,000 people and livestock each have been moved to safer places.

The official further said that rescue and relief activities continued round the clock in flood-hit areas of the province as over 700 rescue personnel were performing their duties while 58 medical camps were functional. In a statement issued earlier Wednesday, the PDMA stated that there was a high-level flood at the Sulemanki Headworks, with the flow of water at 155,330 cusecs. It added that the flood level at Ganda Singh Wala Barrage receded from a high-level flood to medium, with the flow of water at 118,652 cusecs.

Stating that there was a low-level flood at the Islam Headworks, the PDMA cautioned that the water level there was rising rapidly, with the flow of water at 73,559 cusecs.

The authority forecast a high-level flood at Islam Headworks during the next 24 hours and alerted the local administration as well. While it stated that the flood levels at other rivers in Punjab were “normal”, the PDMA warned that there was a risk of a high-level flood at Mangla in Jhelum River in the next three days.

A forecast by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) stated the same, warning of “sharp peaks of medium to high-level floods” from August 24-25 at Mangla.

It further warned, “Flows in Sutlej river may rise again subject to [water] releases from India.”

The forecast added that “scattered to widespread wind-thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls” was expected over the upper catchments of all major rivers.

A flood warning alert issued earlier today by the Punjab PDMA directed the local authorities to ensure sufficient staffing round the clock. It also ordered the removal of settlements along Sutlej River and to ensure that breaching sites were operational.