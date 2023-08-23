Thirty containers carrying pharmaceutical raw material will be exported to China from Gwadar Port this month. The material imported from South America and Africa will be exported by the Chinese Hangeng Agriculture group after being processed at the company’s industrial park in Gwadar.

Talking to Gwadar Pro, the company’s CEO Andy Liao said that previously they were exporting 30 containers of pharmaceutical raw material to China, now adding these there will be a total export of 60 containers every month.

“We participate actively to engage with BRI and CPEC. Our plan is to increase the export to 150 containers per month by the end of this year,” he added. The agricultural Group specialized in planting aloe vera, processing and exporting of agriculture products as well as animal husbandry has already established its processing unit in Gwadar South Free Zone and an under-construction factory in the North Free Zone.