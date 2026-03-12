5G Internet Speed in Pakistan hits 1.4 Gbps in Early Testing

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is taking maiden steps into 5G era, and now early tests in Islamabad show 5G internet speeds of 1.4 Gbps (1400 Mbps).

The trial, shared on social media, shows ultra-fast downloads, low latency, and more reliable mobile connectivity. Jazz, the largest winner in the recent spectrum auction with 190 MHz across four bands, is gearing up to lead the country’s transition to next-generation mobile networks, even as commercial rollout timelines remain unannounced.

5G Speed in Pakistan

JazzWorld CEO Aamir Ibrahim has unveiled jaw-dropping early results from 5G network testing, just days after the country wrapped up its latest spectrum auction.

The test appears to have been conducted in Islamabad’s F-7 sector, signaling that the next-generation network is already being trialed in real-world conditions.

The speed test shows transformative potential of 5G, lightning-fast downloads, ultra-low latency, and rock-solid connectivity. Experts predict this will unlock high-definition video streaming, cloud gaming, and real-time mobile services like never before.

Pakistan didn’t just sell frequencies on Tuesday—it sold the highways, expressways, and city streets that will carry the country’s digital future. In a high-stakes auction, Jazz, Ufone, and Zong snapped up 480 MHz of spectrum across 700 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2600 MHz, and 3500 MHz bands.

5G Auction in Pakistan

The market titan went all-in, buying across every band. Its strategy isn’t flashy—it’s about reach, reliability, and preparing the nation for 5G everywhere, from crowded cities to rural backroads. With $1 billion planned for network upgrades, Jazz is buying the “full-spectrum” future.

The urban warrior bet big on high-speed 5G in cities, ignoring rural coverage. If execution hits, city users will experience lightning-fast connections—think peak-speed internet that crushes congestion. But miss the mark, and this bold gamble could backfire.

The performance-focused player played it smart. Strengthening its stronghold in 4G and preparing targeted 5G rollouts, Zong is reinforcing what it already does best: fast, reliable data where it matters most.