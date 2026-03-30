5G Internet now Live in THESE Areas of Lahore; Full List here

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is entering into 5G era, and Lahore is at forefront as telecos roll out high-speed connectivity across several hotspots. From bustling commercial streets to shopping malls and in Universities, users can now experience lightning-fast internet across Punjab capital.

Lahore’s digital future just got a major boost as Zong rolls out 5G connectivity across 18 prime locations, bringing lightning-fast mobile internet to commercial hubs, educational institutions, government offices, and bustling public spaces.

5G Covered Areas in Lahore

From the vibrant streets of Anarkali Bazaar to the luxury shopping experience at Dolmen Mall and Fortress Stadium, Lahore residents and visitors can now enjoy ultra-fast internet wherever they go. Key commercial zones such as Gulberg, Liberty Market, and MM Alam Road are also now fully covered, ensuring smooth connectivity in areas with heavy daily traffic.

Zong’s 5G expansion also hits crucial public and institutional sites. Punjab Assembly and Lahore CSC get seamless connectivity for government operations, while Punjab University connects students and faculty to a faster digital world. For travelers, Allama Iqbal International Airport is now equipped with 5G, making layovers and arrivals faster and more connected than ever.

Other locations included in this 5G wave are PC Lahore, Mall of Lahore, Main Market Gulberg, Hafeez Center, Liberty Roundabout, Village Restaurant on MM Alam Road, Barkat Market, Model Town, H Block DHA Market, and DHA Raiha Food Hub—all chosen for their high footfall and importance to the city’s daily life.